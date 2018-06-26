Carson Beck commits to play football and baseball at Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the world of college recruiting things can change at a moment’s notice. Last week News4Jax profiled Carson Beck who was weighing offers to play football at Alabama or baseball at Florida.

At the time Beck wasn’t sure which sport he wanted to play at the next level.

“Hitting is fun,” said Beck. “It’s fun to go up there, especially when you know what the pitcher is trying to throw at you. Hitting bombs is fun. Then football, I love the grind. It’s fun to work and be with your team and be in that type of environment.”

On Tuesday, the Mandarin junior decided to play both football and baseball at Alabama.

Beck is a quarterback prospect in football and plays multiple positions in baseball.

