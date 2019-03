PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Jimmy Fallon aced The Players Championship this week.

The ‘Tonight Show” host gave select golfers odd lines to say during interviews and it went off about as perfect as you can imagine.

Some of the zingers.

“Even a catfish is right twice a day.”

“Swing it and ding it.”

“Sweet as toffee, hot as coffee.”

“Smack it, attack it, swing it like a racket.”

And Tiger Woods’ line is exceptional.

Take a listen.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.