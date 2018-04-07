Icemen come up just short in home finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In their home finale the Jacksonville Icemen came up just short losing to the Florida Everblades 4-2 on Friday night at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

A crowd of 8,326 fans saw Jacksonville battle for 60-minutes but Florida's offensive burst in the second would be the difference-maker.

The Everblades struck first just over one minute into the first period when Sam Warning scored.

It wouldn't take long for the Icemen to answer when Tanner Eberle buried a pass from Matt Ustaski to even the score at 1-1. Cody Fowlie gave the Icemen the 2-1 lead less than four minutes later on a feed from Josh Robinson.

After only getting five shots in the first period, Florida turned up the offense in the second with 13 shots. Two of those shots found the back of the net to give the 'Blades the 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

Halfway through the third period it appeared Colten Veloso would tally his first professional goal for the Icemen to tie the score, but it would be a no-goal. Soon after, the 'Blades would notch the insurance goal on a power play for the 4-2 final.

On Saturday The Icemen will travel to Estero to face the Everblades which will conclude the 2017-2018 inaugural season for Jacksonville.



Captain Garet Hunt on the the fans' support this year#JAXvFLA pic.twitter.com/Be0qOC6Ibd — Jax Icemen (@JaxIcemen) April 7, 2018

