Icemen hoping for packed house in 1st home playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Playoff hockey is back in Jacksonville for the first time in over a decade. On Thursday night the Jax Icemen will play in their first home playoff game in franchise history.

Jacksonville is down 2-0 to the Florida Everblades in their first round matchup. Thursday’s game three is essentially a must win and the Icemen are counting on the support of their fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“From opening night to now we’ve had such a great following,” said forward Wacey Rabbit. “They’re very passionate and knowledgeable fans. I’m sure they’re expecting a lot out of us. We want to bring our A-game. Just to hear that roar when we come out and take the ice. If we get a big hit or score a goal, it’s going to be exciting to get them behind us.”

Puck drop for Game three is on Thursday at 7 p.m. Game four will be at the same time on Friday. If the Icemen win one of the next two games, game five would take place on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.



