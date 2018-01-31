Icemen preparing for huge weekend both on and off the ice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winners of five of their last seven outings the Jacksonville Icemen are finding their groove at just the right time. After spending the majority of their inaugural season in last place the Icemen are making a run at an ECHL playoff spot.

Two wins last weekend got Jacksonville within nine points of the Orlando Solar Bears for the final playoff spot. Starting on Thursday the Icemen will have three straight home games on consecutive nights.

Their opponent on Thursday and Friday night will be the Atlanta Gladiators who the Icemen are attempting to catch in the standings.

“It’s huge we had a good little run,” said Icemen head coach Jason Christie of the team’s two wins last weekend. “We have to make sure we come out here this weekend starting Thursday night and it’s going to be a battle. These are the guys we’ve been chasing and we have to understand that each and every game is so important.”

Thursday is also the beginning of hockey fights cancer weekend. A portion of each ticket purchased this weekend will benefit the American Cancer Society. Following Thursday’s game fans in attendance will be invited to the ice after the game to paint the name of a loved one affected by cancer on the ice (for a $5 minimum donation).

Those names will then be frozen overnight and the Icemen will play on the painted ice for their game against Atlanta on Friday night.

All of those proceeds will also benefit the American cancer society.

“Pink in the rink has always been one of my favorite events throughout the season,” said Icemen forward Garet Hunt. “It gives us something more to play for. We play for everybody in the room and everybody on the ice. When you have names on the ice that makes it even more special.”

