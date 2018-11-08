Jacksonville schools South Carolina during matinee match

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen put on a lesson in hockey for over 8,000 local students on Thursday morning, when they beat the South Carolina Stingrays 4-1 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

After a defensive battle the first two periods, Jacksonville's offense began to click in the third when they broke the 1-1 tie and put the game away with 3 unanswered goals.

Thursday’s attendance of 10,093 is the largest crowd for pro hockey in Jacksonville.

This weekend the Icemen return to action. They’ll be on the road for two games at Florida.

Puck drops at 7:30 on Fri., Nov. 9 and at 7:00 on Sat. Nov. 10.



