Solar Bears blank Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time all season long the Jacksonville Icemen were held without a goal. On Saturday night the Orlando Solar Bears them out, 3-0.

Things got off to an aggressive start. It only took 14 seconds into the game for the captains to drop the mitts. Garet Hunt and Sean Zimmerman collided and had a brief fight, energizing the 8,176 fans at Veterans Memorial Arena. In another physical battle between the two rivals, the first period featured seven penalties. For the second straight night, the first frame ended 0-0.

The Solars Bear got on the board 11:07 into the second period. They forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Joshua Winquist picked up the loose puck in the slot and put it past Jamie Phillips. Both teams received two power plays in the middle frame, but neither could convert and the Solar Bears skated into the locker room with the 1-0 lead.

Martins Dzierkals scored at 10:38 into the third period to give Orlando the 2-0 lead. Jacksonville would get a late seven-minute power play, but the Solar Bears found the empty net to cap off their final trip to Jacksonville with a win.

