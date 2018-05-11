Hot afternoon at The Players has Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay leading

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - After a record-setting day for scoring on Thursday, a few golfers took advantage of early tee times, including Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Cantlay who shared the second-round lead at 10-under par after the morning tee times have concluded.

Schwartzel, whose best moment came when he won the Masters in 2011, posted three birdies on both the front nine and the back nine to be the first in the clubhouse at minus-10. He said that he expected the course to continue to play tougher and tougher as time goes on.

"I think it's easier in the morning," Schwartzel said. "Yesterday afternoon, (the) course was firm, couldn't even find pitch marks on the greens. This morning making big pitch marks. So it was definitely more scorable in the morning. The course is just going to get harder. The weather report looked like it's not going to rain tomorrow and probably not Sunday either. If that's the case, then this golf course over the weekend will turn into a beast."

Schwartzel was joined at 10-under by Patrick Cantlay, who birdied his first three holes en route to a 68. Cantlay was one of six golfers who began the second round tied for the lead after an opening round 66.

"It was very satisfying. I played really well all day," Cantlay said. "I hit a lot of solid shots and stuck to my game plan, definitely felt comfortable, which was nice. I really like the golf course, so I'm looking forward to the weekend."

Chesson Hadley had a chance to put some distance between himself and the field. After birdies on 15 and 16, Hadley went to the island green 17 at 12-under par. But he hit his tee shot in the water on the par three and settled for double bogey. Then on the 18th, his approach shot landed in the greenside mounds. Then his chip came up short. He bogeyed to finish with a 69 and at 9-under par for the tournament.

After the morning tee times, the projected cut was 1-under par. The lowest cut line ever at The Players is 2-under par, which has occurred three times. Among the golfers in danger of missing the cut:

Rickie Fowler (+1), Jordan Spieth (+1), Phil Mickelson (+8). Former champions Martin Kaymer and Tiger Woods were among those at 1-under, on the cut line, after morning tee times.

