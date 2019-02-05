Hundreds of area high school seniors to participate in National Signing Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All across the country Wednesday, high school student-athletes will be committing to their schools of choice as part of National Signing Day. In our area, at least 30 schools will be holding ceremonies in which students will sign national letters of intent.

The day will start with First Coast High School. The Buccaneers’ ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

Shortly thereafter, the reigning two-time Class 4A state football champions at Raines will hold a ceremony. Ten players from the state championship team will sign, plus one track athlete.

Atlantic Coast, Nease, Baldwin, Fletcher, and Bolles will all hold ceremonies before 9 a.m. At Fletcher, 17 student-athletes will be signing, the most in the area.

Ed White, Episcopal, Ridgeview, Ribault, Sandalwood, and Oakleaf will all hold ceremonies between 9 and 10 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., Mandarin, the other school in the area to have won a state football championship, will hold their ceremony. Six seniors from the 8A champions will be signing, in addition to seven others from soccer, softball, and swimming.

Menendez, Terry Parker, and Paxon will close out the morning ceremonies.

Four school’s hold events at noon, including St. Joseph Academy, Orange Park, Lee, and Stanton.

Ridgeview’s athletes from sports other than football will sign at 12:35 p.m. Student-athletes from Keystone Heights, Bishop Kenny, St. Augustine, Trinity Christian, Creekside, and Ponte Vedra will sign in the afternoon.

In all, more than 140 student-athletes will be signing on Wednesday.

News4Jax viewers are invited to share photos from signing day by emailing sports@wjxt.com or by tagging @Sports4Jax on Twitter.



