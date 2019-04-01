Icemen clinch playoff spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In their second season since moving to Jacksonville, the Icemen are going to the ECHL playoffs.

After defeating the Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 on Saturday, Jacksonville clinched a spot in the post-season on the strength of a 4-2 victory by the South Carolina Stingrays over Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville holds the third seed in the playoffs but could move up to second before the end of the regular season. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs. The Florida Everblades and Orlando Solar Bears have also clinched spots in the South Division.

The Icemen are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they play at the Orlando Solar Bears

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.