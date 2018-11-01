Icemen off to fast start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a difference a year makes.

The Jacksonville Icemen are off to a 5-0 start after beginning last year 0-5 on their way to a 26-39 record in their inaugural season.

"You don't want to get too overconfident," head coach Jason Christie said about the hot start. "You can't expect things to happen you have to make them happen. We do have great leadership to calm things down and make sure guys are doing the right things."

This Friday and Saturday the Icemen host the Florida Everblades. The Everblades had the best regular season record last year and finished runner up in the ECHL.

"They've been the premier team at this level," forward Wacey Rabbit said after practice Thursday. "It'll be a good test. We are excited and I think it will be a good game on Friday."

