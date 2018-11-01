Sports

Icemen off to fast start

Icemen 5-0 to start season

By Kevin Talley - Sports photographer/producer
news4jax.com

The Jacksonville Icemen practice at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on November 1, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a difference a year makes.

The Jacksonville Icemen are off to a 5-0 start after beginning last year 0-5 on their way to a 26-39 record in their inaugural season.

More Headlines

"You don't want to get too overconfident," head coach Jason Christie said about the hot start. "You can't expect things to happen you have to make  them happen. We do have great leadership to calm things down and make sure guys are doing the right things."

This Friday and Saturday the Icemen host the Florida Everblades. The Everblades had the best regular season record last year and finished runner up in the ECHL.

"They've been the premier team at this level," forward Wacey Rabbit said after practice Thursday. "It'll be a good test. We are excited and I think it will be a good game on Friday."

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.