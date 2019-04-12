In battle of Super 6 softball teams, Mandarin blanks Bartram Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Softball Super 6 No. 2 Mandarin got a big game in the pitcher's circle, and at the plate, from Ashley Wiebenga to knock off fourth-ranked Bartram Trail 5-0 on Thursday night.

Wiebenga homered and drove in two runs for the Mustangs (17-1). Kaylee Beauford and Brianna Arsenault added two-hit games for Mandarin. Wiebenga also held the Bears (15-4) in check at the plate, striking out eight and scattering just five hits.

Bartram Trail has had a rough week, losing three straight games (Middleburg, Yulee and Mandarin). Mackenzie Williams had two hits for the Bears.

