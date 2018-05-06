Top Local Stories
JSO: Officer, 3 others injured in Northwest Jacksonville crash
Traffic
1 killed, 2 injured when pickup rear-ends Honda Civic on I-10
Traffic
Police chase, foot search ends with man's body in Trout River Saturday
News
Deputies search for shooter who wounded man at Cedar Bend Apartments
News
Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Georgia field
News
10-year-old shot in drive-by on Westside
News
JSO: Teen shot in back 3 times at Westside apartments
Crime
Mostly cloudy evening keeps overnight temperatures mild
Weather
Gloria Williams apologizes to Kamiyah Mobley, family
News
Sports
Interactive traffic map for Ponte Vedra
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
JSO: Officer, 3 others injured in Northwest Jacksonville crash
1 killed, 2 injured when pickup rear-ends Honda Civic on I-10
Police chase, foot search ends with man's body in Trout River Saturday
Deputies search for shooter who wounded man at Cedar Bend Apartments
Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Georgia field