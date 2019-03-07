Jackson's dream basketball season ends in final

Jackson ran into a nationally ranked basketball buzzsaw.

The Tigers’ best season in nearly 26 years ended with a 72-46 blowout against Fort Lauderdale’s University School in the Class 5A state championship on Thursday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

“Still proud of my kids," said Jackson coach James Collins. "Unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish the task. I still love my kids and am very proud.”

The Sharks (27-4) are ranked 12th in the nation by MaxPreps and defended their state championship with ease, winning their semifinal and final by a combined 64 points.

Jackson (25-7) hadn’t played for a title since March 13, 1993 when Tigers coach Collins, then a senior, led it to a rout of Rockledge. Jackson had been close to a return trip to the finals just once, back in 2002, but lost in its final four game.

This year, the Tigers hoped to add a page to their lengthy title record book — Jackson’s five championships are tied with Arlington Country Day for most FHSAA crowns in First Coast history — but had little go right against the recent powerhouse Sharks.

They fell behind by double figues early in the second quarter and went nearly five minutes without a point. Davin Daniels led the Tigers with nine points, followed by David Daniels and Randolph Myers with seven apiece.

“We just didn’t have it," Collins said. "There’s nights where you can’t hit anything. Kudos to them they played well. We didn’t play our game, we played their game and when you do that they are better at their game than you.”

University School, which won last year’s title game by 40, never looked back.

Sharks forward Scottie Barnes, an ESPN five-star junior forward, had 13 points. Jace Howard, son of former NBA star, Juwan Howard, had 17 points. Roger McFarlane added 13 for University. And the Sharks didn’t even have Vernon Carey, a Duke signee, available due to injury.

Jackson was the first Gateway Conference boys program to play for a championship since Ribault in 2014. The Trojans lost that season to a Joel Berry-led Lake Highland Prep. Raines, which won back-to-back championships in 2003-04 is the last public school from the First Coast to win a title.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.