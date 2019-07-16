The Jacksonville Icemen are now playing for new ownership

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen now have a new owner.

Andrew Kaufmann, a city resident, along with SZH Hockey LLC were announced Tuesday afternoon as the team's new ownership group. Kaufmann called the Icemen "Jacksonville's team."

We’d like to welcome Andy Kaufmann as the new owner of the Icemen! We’re so happy to have Andy and his family join the Icemen organization. pic.twitter.com/Ml8qALmmHj — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) July 16, 2019

Kaufmann, who got his start working in the family business while attending high school, will now take over as chief executive officer and governor of the Icemen.

He said when the opportunity to purchase the Icemen came presented itself, it was an easy decision because "anyone who has been to an icemen game that is never their last game."

The Icemen will open their third season of competition in the ECHL at home on Oct. 12 against Greenville.

