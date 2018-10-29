Jacksonville Icemen stay undefeated as Jaguars struggles continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville has a team that is skating away with win after win.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars make headlines for losing and players getting arrested, the Jacksonville Icemen are in the midst of a five-game win streak.

They are the only undefeated team in the ECHL, Locked In Magazine reports.

One of the most recent victories was a 4-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

If you haven't been to a game, you should go check it out.

The next home game is Friday, November 2.

