JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you're looking to finally get in shape, learn a martial art or become a fighter, Jax Muay-Thai can help you achieve your goals. Last month, over 800 fighters from the U-S, Canada and Europe competed at the sport's World Expo and two fighters representing Jacksonville Muay Thai brought home championship belts for their respective divisions.

