Jacksonville Pop Warner team wins national championship

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Westside Wildcats have won the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

The team of 9-11 year olds won the Division 1 Pee Wee championship over the Far West Jets of Arizona with some last second heroics.

Far West took an early 8-0 lead until De'Shard Wescott scored on a 79 yard touchdown run to pull Westside to within 8-6.

In the fourth quarter, Jacoby Spence gave the Jets an 18-12 lead with a touchdown run with less than 8 minutes to go in the game.

The teams exchanged turnovers before Westside began their final drive with five minute to go on their own 28 yard line. From there, they marched 72 yards, the final three yards on a touchdown pass from Nikko Bates to Drake Stubbs to tie the game at 18 as time expired.

Westside still had to go for the extra point, and opted to run a play from the 2 yard line. Bates took it himself and scored the winning point on a quarterback keeper to give Westside the Super Bowl with a 19-18 win.

