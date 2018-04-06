Jaguars announce details for draft party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time since 2011 the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t have a top five pick in the NFL Draft. Jacksonville currently holds the 29th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. That means fans will have to stick around a little longer than usual when the team holds its Draft Party on Thursday, April 26 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Daily’s Place.

The event is once again free to the public and registration began on Friday at Jaguars.com.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the Draft Party the Jaguars will also hold a uniform launch beginning at 7:15 p.m.

What will the new uniforms look like is a question has been on the mind of Jaguars fans for the past couple of months. That question will be answered on April 19 at the team’s annual State of the Franchise presentation.

However the draft party will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase the new-look jerseys. During the draft party various players will featured on-stage giving fans a chance to see the uniforms in action for the first time.

The Jaguars will also debut a behind-the-scenes documentary “A Return to Tradition: Designing the Jaguars Uniform.” The Jags Cinema production details the making of the new uniforms, from conception to creation, and features exclusive footage from the Nike prototype and production line in Portland, in addition to interviews with Jaguars President Mark Lamping, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin and the creative team from both Nike and the NFL.



