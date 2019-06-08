Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey partners with Adidas

Getty Images

Jaguar’s defensive back Jalen Ramsey has a new partnership with Adidas. Ramsey announced the this on Twitter saying "Truly thankful for my three stripe family".

In 2016 Ramsey was signed with Nike's Jumpman brand. Ramsey's announcement about his move to Adidas comes ahead of the Jaguars minicamp training starting June 11-13. He was absent from the Jaguars Organized Team Activities which were voluntary. The Pro Bowler has made it a habit to work out on his own while home at his father’s training facility in Nashville.

Truly thankful to join the three stripe family. Grateful for the opportunity and the many blessings I receive. @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/SC1KZ17HFC — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 4, 2019

The promo video shows Ramsey training in Adidas new Adizero cleats. The new collection was unveiled in January for the 2019 All American Bowl.



Ramsey joins a number of new additions to the Adidas family like Marquise Brown, WR from Oklahoma and Hakeem Butler, WR from Iowa State, who both signed multi-year partnerships with the brand.

The brand says the Adizone cleat is engineered for the fastest runners. It has a multi-colored static pattern and provides a sock-like feel. The Adizone is inspired by street wear and the iconic three stripe logo finishes its touch on the toe cap. Its retail value is $150.

