Jaguars Flaherty agrees with new NFL rule on use of helmet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This offseason NFL owners approved a new rule that will result in an ejection for players who intentionally initiates contact with the use of the helmet.

Below NFL.com explains what actions will lead to an ejections:

Player lowering his helmet to establish a linear body posture prior to initiating and making contact with the helmet, player delivering the blow had an unobstructed path to his opponent, contact was clearly avoidable and the player delivering the blow had other options.

Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said he supports the new standards and believes the NFL and its players need to set a precedent for the younger generation of football players.

“We need to take people that are going to duck their heads out of the game because everything filters down,” Flaherty said. “It filters down to college, to high school, to Pee Wee, and we have to set that standard. Your helmet is for protection, not a weapon.”

Flaherty said the new standards will be a rough adjustment for everyone involved in the game, but will pose the greatest challenge for the referees. However, Flaherty said he believes better safety starts with better coaching.

“We as coaches have to do a better job of teaching players and correcting them to keep their head up and their eyes open,” Flaherty said. “It’s an attention-getter right now until they figure out how to referee it, but we as coaches have to do a good job in our room of continuing to teach the safety of the game.”

The Jaguars will have the rest of this weekend off as well as next Monday for Memorial Day before resuming OTA’s next Tuesday.

