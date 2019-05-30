Jaguars: Foles returns to OTAs; team expected to sign Pryor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles rejoined the team for Thursday’s organized team activities sessions.

Foles missed Tuesday’s practice session to be there for his wife Tori following their miscarriage.

On Wednesday evening, Tori Foles shared the following note on their miscarriage.

According to a report by the NFL Network the Jaguars are expected to sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

The veteran worked out for the team on Wednesday. Last season, Pryor had 22 catches for 235 yards in six games with the New York Jets.

Pryor’s best season came in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, where he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was on the Browns staff during Pryor’s time in Cleveland.

At 6-4 and 230 pounds Pryor gives the Jaguars a big-body, physical receiver that they didn’t currently have on their roster.

