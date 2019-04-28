Jaguars get high NFL draft accolades across the board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The NFL draft is in the books at the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t have had a much better draft than they did, according to media around the country.
From first-round defensive end Josh Allen to seventh-round defensive tackle Dontavius King, the Jaguars hit on significant needs across the board.
Their selections
Round 1 (7): Edge Josh Allen, Kentucky
Round 2 (35): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Round 3 (69): TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
Round 3 (98): LB Quincy Williams, Murray State
Round 5 (140): RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple
Round 6 (178): QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Round 7 (235): DI Dontavius Russell, Auburn
How select media graded the Jaguars' draft.
SBNation: A-
Walter Football: A-
Washington Post: A-
Pro Football Focus: Excellent
Bleacher Report: Said the Jaguars had the best draft
