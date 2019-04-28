Jaguars get high NFL draft accolades across the board

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Josh Allen of Kentucky poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen #7 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville,…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The NFL draft is in the books at the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t have had a much better draft than they did, according to media around the country.

From first-round defensive end Josh Allen to seventh-round defensive tackle Dontavius King, the Jaguars hit on significant needs across the board.

Their selections

Round 1 (7): Edge Josh Allen, Kentucky

Round 2 (35): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

Round 3 (69): TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State

Round 3 (98): LB Quincy Williams, Murray State

Round 5 (140): RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple

Round 6 (178): QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Round 7 (235): DI Dontavius Russell, Auburn

How select media graded the Jaguars' draft.

SBNation: A-

Walter Football: A-

Washington Post: A-

Pro Football Focus: Excellent

Bleacher Report: Said the Jaguars had the best draft

Sports Illustrated: B

