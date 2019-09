AJ Bouye closes in on Chiefs player Damien Williams during Sunday's game. (George Varkanis, for News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars home opener against the Chiefs went dark on television.

The game on CBS was switched to the Titans-Browns game with just over five minutes to play, a no-no in local markets. CBS said on air originally that the game was switched to a more competitive game, but later came back and said it was due to technical difficulties.

The satellite truck lost power and the signal went out with it.

