Jaguars have 3 players with local ties on rookie minicamp list

Former Stanford center Jesse Burkett is one of three players with ties to the First Coast who will be at Jaguars rookie minicamp beginning Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' rookie minicamp is Friday and the team released the full list of expected participants, with three local players on it.

The team had earlier signed Ole Miss safety and Lake City Columbia High product Zedrick Woods, but added two more area products to the list Thursday.

Stanford center and Bartram Trail High School graduate Jesse Burkett and Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kyle Chung were both added to the tryout list. Chung's father, Eugene, was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 1992, and later selected by the Jaguars in the expansion draft.

Complete list of rookie minicamp participants.

2019 draft picks

PICK, NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL

Round 1, 7th, Josh Allen, DE/LB, 6-5, 262, Kentucky

Round 2, 35th, Jawaan Taylor, OL, 6-5, 312, Florida

Round 3, 69th, Josh Oliver, TE, 6-5, 249, San José State

Round 3, 98th, Quincy Williams, LB, 5-11, 225, Murray State

Round 5, 140th, RyQuell Armstead, RB, 5-11, 220, Temple

Round 6, 178th , Gardner Minshew, QB, 6-1, 225, Washington State

Round 7, 235th, Dontavius Russell, DL, 6-3, 320, Auburn

First-year players

Christian Kuntz, LS, 6-1, 227, Duquesne

Tanner Lee, QB, 6-4, 217, Nebraska

KC McDermott, OL, 6-5, 311, Miami (Fla.)

Alex McGough, QB, 6-3, 214, Florida International

Pharoah McKever, TE, 6-6, 260, Florida International

2018 draft-eligible rookie

NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL

Cody Brown, DB, 6-2, 207, Arkansas State

Undrafted rookie free agents

Shane Bowman, DE, 6-4, 290, Washington

Tyre Brady, WR, 6-3, 211, Marshall

Khairi Clark, DT, 6-1, 309, Florida

Donnell Greene, OL, 6-5, 335, Minnesota

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, 6-2, 234, Duke

Tae Hayes, CB, 5-9, 188, Appalachian State

Raphael Leonard, WR, 6-2, 197, Southern Illinois

Carson Meier, TE, 6-5, 254, Oklahoma

Picasso Nelson Jr., CB, 5-10, 193, Southern Mississippi

Marquez Sanford, CB, 5-10, 189, Murray State

Saivion Smith, CB, 6-1, 199, Alabama

Dredrick Snelson, WR, 5-11, 189, UCF

Bunchy Stallings, OG, 6-2, 324, Kentucky

Connor Strachan, LB, 6-0, 230, Boston College

Michael Walker, WR, 5-11, 194, Boston College

Brandon Watson, CB, 5-11, 198, Michigan

Papi White, WR, 5-8, 188, Ohio

Andrew Williams, DT, 6-4, 294, Auburn

Andrew Wingard, S, 6-0, 209, Wyoming

Zedrick Woods, S, 5-11, 205, Ole Miss

Roderick Young, DT, 6-1, 307, North Texas

Tryout participants

NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL

Jordan Agasiva, OL, 6-3, 320, Utah

Darren Andrews, WR, 5-10, 181, UCLA

DeAndre Applin, S, 6-1, 210, Georgia State

Ka’John Armstrong, OL, 6-4, 294, Eastern Michigan

Jesse Burkett, OL, 6-4, 300, Stanford

Kyle Chung, OL, 6-3, 310, Virginia Tech

Michael Colubiale#, TE, 6-1, 223, Central Florida

Evan Croutch, LB, 6-0, 227, Ohio

Keonatye Garner, DL, 6-4, 285, Louisiana Tech

Malik Hammer, DE, 6-4, 280, Jackson State

Obi Iheoma, LB, 6-2, 245, Northwestern State

Ty Isaac, RB, 6-3, 228, Michigan

Charles Jones II, TE, 6-4, 255, Tulane

Jocquez Kalili, CB, 5-11, 185, Nevada-Las Vegas

Daniel Lacamera, K, 6-4, 230, Texas A&M

Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB, 6-0, 256, Albany

Taj McGowen, RB, 6-1, 210, Central Florida

Devin Mondie, OL, 6-5, 302, Arkansas State

Joshua Moon, S, 6-0, 200, Georgia Southern

Trevor Morris, LB, 6-1, 232, Rutgers

Flynn Nagel, WR, 5-11, 195, Northwestern

Chris Register, DE, 6-3, 260, Clemson

Michael Rodriguez, OL, 6-6, 250, Louisiana Tech

Jonas Schenderlein, K, 6-1, 185, Concordia

Michael Shaw, LB, 6-4, 230, Georgia State

Hunter Snyder, DE, 6-6, 270, Florida Atlantic

Kalani Vakameilalo, DT, 6-3, 322, Oregon State

Joe Zema, P, 6-2, 210, University of the Incarnate Word

