Jaguars have 3 players with local ties on rookie minicamp list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' rookie minicamp is Friday and the team released the full list of expected participants, with three local players on it.
The team had earlier signed Ole Miss safety and Lake City Columbia High product Zedrick Woods, but added two more area products to the list Thursday.
Stanford center and Bartram Trail High School graduate Jesse Burkett and Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kyle Chung were both added to the tryout list. Chung's father, Eugene, was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 1992, and later selected by the Jaguars in the expansion draft.
Complete list of rookie minicamp participants.
2019 draft picks
PICK, NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL
Round 1, 7th, Josh Allen, DE/LB, 6-5, 262, Kentucky
Round 2, 35th, Jawaan Taylor, OL, 6-5, 312, Florida
Round 3, 69th, Josh Oliver, TE, 6-5, 249, San José State
Round 3, 98th, Quincy Williams, LB, 5-11, 225, Murray State
Round 5, 140th, RyQuell Armstead, RB, 5-11, 220, Temple
Round 6, 178th , Gardner Minshew, QB, 6-1, 225, Washington State
Round 7, 235th, Dontavius Russell, DL, 6-3, 320, Auburn
First-year players
Christian Kuntz, LS, 6-1, 227, Duquesne
Tanner Lee, QB, 6-4, 217, Nebraska
KC McDermott, OL, 6-5, 311, Miami (Fla.)
Alex McGough, QB, 6-3, 214, Florida International
Pharoah McKever, TE, 6-6, 260, Florida International
2018 draft-eligible rookie
NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL
Cody Brown, DB, 6-2, 207, Arkansas State
Undrafted rookie free agents
Shane Bowman, DE, 6-4, 290, Washington
Tyre Brady, WR, 6-3, 211, Marshall
Khairi Clark, DT, 6-1, 309, Florida
Donnell Greene, OL, 6-5, 335, Minnesota
Joe Giles-Harris, LB, 6-2, 234, Duke
Tae Hayes, CB, 5-9, 188, Appalachian State
Raphael Leonard, WR, 6-2, 197, Southern Illinois
Carson Meier, TE, 6-5, 254, Oklahoma
Picasso Nelson Jr., CB, 5-10, 193, Southern Mississippi
Marquez Sanford, CB, 5-10, 189, Murray State
Saivion Smith, CB, 6-1, 199, Alabama
Dredrick Snelson, WR, 5-11, 189, UCF
Bunchy Stallings, OG, 6-2, 324, Kentucky
Connor Strachan, LB, 6-0, 230, Boston College
Michael Walker, WR, 5-11, 194, Boston College
Brandon Watson, CB, 5-11, 198, Michigan
Papi White, WR, 5-8, 188, Ohio
Andrew Williams, DT, 6-4, 294, Auburn
Andrew Wingard, S, 6-0, 209, Wyoming
Zedrick Woods, S, 5-11, 205, Ole Miss
Roderick Young, DT, 6-1, 307, North Texas
Tryout participants
NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL
Jordan Agasiva, OL, 6-3, 320, Utah
Darren Andrews, WR, 5-10, 181, UCLA
DeAndre Applin, S, 6-1, 210, Georgia State
Ka’John Armstrong, OL, 6-4, 294, Eastern Michigan
Jesse Burkett, OL, 6-4, 300, Stanford
Kyle Chung, OL, 6-3, 310, Virginia Tech
Michael Colubiale#, TE, 6-1, 223, Central Florida
Evan Croutch, LB, 6-0, 227, Ohio
Keonatye Garner, DL, 6-4, 285, Louisiana Tech
Malik Hammer, DE, 6-4, 280, Jackson State
Obi Iheoma, LB, 6-2, 245, Northwestern State
Ty Isaac, RB, 6-3, 228, Michigan
Charles Jones II, TE, 6-4, 255, Tulane
Jocquez Kalili, CB, 5-11, 185, Nevada-Las Vegas
Daniel Lacamera, K, 6-4, 230, Texas A&M
Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB, 6-0, 256, Albany
Taj McGowen, RB, 6-1, 210, Central Florida
Devin Mondie, OL, 6-5, 302, Arkansas State
Joshua Moon, S, 6-0, 200, Georgia Southern
Trevor Morris, LB, 6-1, 232, Rutgers
Flynn Nagel, WR, 5-11, 195, Northwestern
Chris Register, DE, 6-3, 260, Clemson
Michael Rodriguez, OL, 6-6, 250, Louisiana Tech
Jonas Schenderlein, K, 6-1, 185, Concordia
Michael Shaw, LB, 6-4, 230, Georgia State
Hunter Snyder, DE, 6-6, 270, Florida Atlantic
Kalani Vakameilalo, DT, 6-3, 322, Oregon State
Joe Zema, P, 6-2, 210, University of the Incarnate Word
