Jaguars hit the practice field in Baltimore

By Jamal St. Cyr - Sports anchor & reporter

Fournette in Baltimore for Joint practice

Monday is the first day the of the Jaguars joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. While the two teams will go head to head in a preseason matchup on Thursday night, the practices leading up to that game are probably more important than the game.

The practices give coaches a chance to work players in different situations that may not happen during the game. Coach Doug Marrone said the goal-line drills will be especially important for the team because you don’t want the first time your offense is in a goal-line situation to be when the game is on the line.

Marrone isn’t wrong, the practice gives coaches a chance to evaluate their players against another team before the games matter.

Notes:

• The Jags receivers dominated in 1 on 1’s with the Ravens defensive backs. CJ Board made a really nice catch.

• The running game looked good. The O-line opened some nice holes for Fournette and he hit them fast. 

• Fournette also caught several passes.

• Covering tight ends could be a problem moving forward. Jarrod Wilson struggled in coverage today getting beat a handful of times.


 

