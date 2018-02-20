Jaguars keeping Marcedes Lewis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three weeks before the start of free agency in the NFL, the Jaguars have extended the contracts of three offensive players, including 13-year veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The team confirmed that Lewis, and offensive linemen Tyler Shatley and Josh Wells had their contracts extended. With 2018 as an option year on Lewis' contract, there was some question if the Jaguars would keep the elder statesman of the Jaguars locker room. At the age of 33, Lewis has spent his entire career with the Jaguars. In 2017, Lewis caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns. His best game came in the Jaguars game in London against the Ravens when he caught three touchdown passes in the Jaguars victory.

WHAT'S NEXT? Important Dates on the NFL offseason calendar

He also caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots in the AFC championship game.

The 2010 Pro Bowl selection is still considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, although the Jaguars could still pursue a pass-catching tight end in free agency or the draft.

Shatley played an important role, coming off the bench to start four straight games in mid-season when center Brandon Linder was injured.

Wells started three games at right tackle for the Jaguars when Jeremy Parnell was injured.

Shatley and Wells can both become free agents after the 2018 season.

NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents on March 12 and may sign free agents starting March 14.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.