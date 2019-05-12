Jaguars LB Telvin Smith: 'Football ain't everything'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith doesn't see the big deal about his announcement that he doesn't plan on suiting up this season.

In another strange Instagram post, Smith on Saturday said: “Why is it so crazy I want to step away from the game?" Y’all just chill. Everything’s solid, you feel me? Stop going crazy. It’s getting aggravating. You feel me? Football ain’t everything. Y’all better wake the **** up.”

It was Smith's third football-related social media post in what has been an odd and erratic week for the sixth-year Jaguars star.

On Monday night, Smith resurfaced on social media after he skipped voluntary workouts and speculation came about that the Jaguars were looking to trade him. Smith professed that he "was never leaving Duval." That seemed to indicate that Smith planned on returning to the Jaguars.

On Thursday in another Instagram post, Smith stunned everyone by saying that he wasn't going to play in 2019, that he needed time away to "get my world in order." The announcement stunned the Jaguars, who learned about his plans at the same time as everyone else did.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Friday that the team would support Smith however they could.

“Why is it so crazy I want to step away from the game? Football ain’t everything.”



🎥 : @TelvinSmith_22 on IG pic.twitter.com/xeg7A4vdsG — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) May 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.