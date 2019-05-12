Jaguars make roster moves after rookie minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following the team’s annual rookie minicamp, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed five players to the roster. Offensive lineman Jordan Agasiva, tight ends Michael Colubiale and Charles Jones, cornerback Jocquez Kalili and safety Joshua Moon.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived tight end Carson Meier, cornerback Marquez Sanford and wide receiver Papi White. The Jaguars also waived/injured defensive back Cody Brown and defensive tackle Roderick Young, so they will revert to the team’s reserve/injured list if they go unclaimed on waivers. The Jaguars currently have 90 players on their offseason roster.

Agasiva, 6-foot-3-inches, 320 pounds, attended the University of Utah for two seasons and started 24 games at RG, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2018 after starting all 14 games. He previously attended Pima Community College and was a two-time first-team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference selection. A native of Kalihi, Hawaii, Agasiva was a two-time first-team all-state selection at Mililani High School and was named to the 2014 All-USA Hawaii Football Team. The son of Darick and Iva Agasiva, he has two brothers and three sisters. His full name is Jordan Elijah Phidallez Agasiva.

Colubiale, 6-foot-1-inches, 223 pounds, attended UCF and appeared in 38 career games. As a senior in 2018, he appeared in 13 games with seven starts and caught 21 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017, Colubiale appeared in all 13 games and caught 10 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. During the 2016 season, he appeared in 12 games and caught two passes for 17 yards. A native of Port Orange, Fla., he played wide receiver and defensive back for Head Coach Bob Goebel at Spruce Creek High School and caught 57 passes for 717 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. His father, Steve Colubiale, was a walk-on running back for UCF in 1981 and appeared in six games for the Knights.

Jones, 6-foot-4-inches, 255 pounds, attended Tulane and appeared in 40 games (22 starts), totaling 40 receptions for 268 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior in 2018, he hauled in 10 passes for 53 yards and played a key role in the run game, helping Tulane rush for 218.2 yards per game, which ranked 23rd in the FBS. Jones started 10 games for the Green Wave during his junior season and recorded 13 receptions for 84 yards and two TDs. A native of New Orleans, La., he attended St. Augustine High School – the same high school as RB Leonard Fournette -- and recorded 37 passes for 602 yards and seven TDs as a senior. Jones’ cousin, Jacoby Jones, played in the NFL for the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Kalili, 5-foot-11-inches, 185 pounds, attended UNLV from 2017-18 after spending two years at Mesa Community College in Arizona. While with the Rebels, Kalili appeared in 18 games, totaling 64 tackles, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and one interception. As a senior in 2018, he posted 49 tackles, including a season-high eight tackles in the season opener at Southern California. Kalili was born in New Orleans and attended Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas where he played running back, wide receiver and defensive back. He was named first-team all-state by Nevada Preps after rushing for 1,633 yards and 23 TDs as a senior in 2013.

Moon, 6-foot, 200 pounds, attended Georgia State and played in 38 games for the Eagles, totaling 192 tackles, 11 passes defended, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He started all 12 games for the Eagles as a senior in 2018 and recorded a team-leading 71 tackles and three passes defended. As a junior in 2017, he played in 10 games (seven starts) and finished third on the team with 47 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Moon is from Fairburn, Ga. and attended Creekside High School where he lettered in football and in track.



