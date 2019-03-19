Jaguars' moves continue as team signs LB Jake Ryan

Rob Kelley of the Washington Redskins is tackled by inside linebacker Jake Ryan of the Green Bay Packers during a 2017 game. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars continued making moves in free agency, signing linebacker Jake Ryan on Tuesday.

Ryan, who will be entering his fifth season, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. He missed last year due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 27-year-old has 27 starts to his credit. In his career, Ryan has made 213 tackles and a sack. He had 79 tackles in 2017, tied for second-most on the Packers.

The Jaguars have signed five players in free agency and re-signed guard A.J. Cann. Receiver Chris Conley, quarterback Nick Foles, right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tight end Geoff Swaim are the other free agent signings by the Jaguars.



