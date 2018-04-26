Jaguars owner Shad Khan makes bid to buy Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium during an NFL International Series game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 2, 2016.

LONDON - Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium from the English Football Association.

The FA says its board was informed of the offer at a meeting on Thursday.

The Evening Standard, a newspaper in the United Kingdom, said Khan made a "sensational" bid for the stadium worth more than a half billion dollars.

Wembley first opened as English soccer's national stadium in 1923 and reopened after being rebuilt in 2007.

A buyout of Wembley by Khan, who also owns London soccer club Fulham, would likely mean more NFL games being played at Wembley and could increase the prospect of having an NFL franchise in the British capital.

In a statement on the potential purchase of Wembley, the NFL says "we are very happy for Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Khan has owned Fulham since 2013, the same year the Jaguars started playing annual regular-season NFL games in London.

