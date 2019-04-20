Jaguars path to the draft | The case for Andre Dillard at No. 7

Former Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard is a likely first-round draft pick next week. Could the Jaguars be interested in him?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We’ve talked about playmakers for the Jaguars with the No. 7 selection in next week’s NFL draft. But what if Jacksonville decided its best option with that pick was to reinforce the offensive line?

Then the team could certainly consider monster offensive tackle Andre Dillard from Washington State.

The 6-5, 315-pound Dillard was a left tackle in college while playing in a pass-heavy offensive system.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dillard “had a 94.0 pass-blocking grade” as a senior. That was the best number among all offensive tackles. He was credited with giving up just one sack last year.

The knock as it relates to the Jaguars, who prefer an offense that’s built to run the ball behind Leonard Fournette, is that Dillard played in Mike Leach’s air raid offense. That's not exactly a scheme that is designed with power running in mind.

Most mock drafts have Dillard anywhere. A popular spot is Dillrd going 23rd to the Texans (ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper and CBS Sports HQ), ninth to the Bills (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson), and stunningly, No. 1 overall to the Cardinals (Athlon Sports).

How could that help the Jaguars?

If you saw their offensive line disintegrate last year as injuries piled up, then a player of Dillard’s caliber is worth looking into. Maybe not at No. 7 overall, but perhaps a trade down and still grabbing Dillard.

Why offensive tackle and not an elite defender or tight end? Look no further than 2018 when the offensive line was wrecked by injuries and an already middling offense became unwatchable.

Center Brandon Linder was on injured reserve the last seven games. Big money free agent signee Andrew Norwell missed five games on IR. Right tackle Jermey Parnell missed three games (two on IR, out the other).

Fourth-round draft pick Will Richardson went on IR in October and didn’t play at all. Left tackle Cam Robinson missed all but two games with an ACL injury. Guard Josh Walker and tackle Josh Wells missed a combined 16 games due to injury.

If Robinson comes back healthy, he’s got the potential to be a 10-year player at left tackle in town.

Putting Dillard opposite Robinson on the right would give the Jaguars legitimate bookends for a decade. The signing of former Bengals first-rounder Cedric Ogbuehi and re-signing of Josh Wells gives Jacksonville depth, instead of having to pencil in one of those players as a presumptive starter.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.