Jaguars public practice postponed until Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Jaguars open training camp practice has been postponed on Tuesday.

The second day of what the team calls the toughest week of camp was ​​​supposed to begin at 10:30 a.m.

But the Jaguars announced on Twitter that the team won't hit the Dream Finders Home Practice field until 2:30 p.m. The practice will last until 5 p.m.

Tomorrow's training camp practice is now scheduled to run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Gates will open to fans at 2:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/afzQMTDZ3X — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 31, 2018

The gates open will open to fans at 2 p.m. Tickets are free, but you do have to register online or you can register when you get there.

It is unclear why the team decided to push practice back.

To attend the practice, here's

