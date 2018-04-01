Jaguars pull April Fools' Day prank with new uniform tweet

Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will unveil their new uniforms on April 19, but on April Fools' Day, they jumped into the spirit of the holiday with a tweet intended to appear to have been accidentally posted.

Reminder to update this copy before April 19 jersey launch — DO NOT POST. pic.twitter.com/LFnxI1D3vR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 1, 2018

This is not what the Jaguars will wear in 2018. However, the Jaguars will unveil new uniforms that will included teal as a more primary color. The uniforms have used teal only as a trim color since Shad Khan purchased the team in 2011.

At the NFL's annual meetings, Khan admitted that the initial changes to the uniforms were not a big hit.

"I had my first stab at the uniform and I think it was different and edgy and obviously disliked," Khan said. "When we went through the redo, it was like, ‘Okay let’s do something different.’ Teal obviously resonates with people because of the success we had historically and we [wore] teal. Tom (Coughlin) felt last year, we were allowed two or three games we could have teal and he chose to [wear those] for the big games and it worked.”

Coughlin gave his input in the redesign, which will be more similar to the look the Jaguars showcased in the early years of the franchise.

"It was just a feeling of who we are, what we represent. It’s a good look. It’s a solid look," Coughlin said. "We have guys that will be in the Hall of Fame and the connection will be there, the uniform will be very similar as we go forward. We just wanted a little bolder statement and I think we got it.”

