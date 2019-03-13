Sports

Jaguars re-sign guard A.J. Cann

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor
USA Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are re-signing guard A.J. Cann.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal for $15 million over three years. 

 

 

Cann started 59 games in four seasons with the Jaguars after being taken in the third round of the 2015 draft.

Offensive line was a growth area for the Jaguars entering this season. Cann was the lone Week 1 starter to make it through the season. 

The team was racked with injuries last season, including season-ending injuries to opening day starters Cam Robinson (14 games), Jermey Parnell (three games), Andrew Norwell (five games) and Brandon Linder (seven games). 

