Jaguars releasing Allen Hurns, according to reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are releasing wide receiver Allen Hurns, according to multiple reports.

The move would clear $7 million of salary cap space for the Jaguars.

Hurns, who made the team as an undrafted rookie from Miami in 2014, was best known for his toughness, work ethic and outstanding play in London.

In four seasons with the Jaguars, Hurns caught 189 passes for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015, when he caught 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Following that season Hurns signed a 4-year, $40 million extension that included $20 million in guaranteed money. Since that point Hurns has battled various injuries missing 11 games over the past two seasons.

In 2015, Hurns caught a touchdown pass in the Jaguars' 34-31 win over the Bills in London. He caught another touchdown pass in the 2016 London game, a 30-27 win over the Colts. In 2017, he did it again, catching a touchdown in the Jaguars' 44-7 thumping of the Ravens at Wembley Stadium.

The move leaves the Jaguars with a receiving corps consisting of Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Shane Wynn. Also on the offseason roster at wide receiver are Jaelen Strong, Rashad Greene, Tevaun Smith and Lamar Atkins.

One of his most enduring moments in 2017 came during the Jaguars overtime victory of the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurns caught a pass near the sideline and injured his leg on the play. Instead of staying down on the field, he dragged himself to the sideline, saving the Jaguars a 10-second run off, and perhaps saving the Jaguars chances to kick a game-tying field goal. It was a move indicative of his toughness and awareness.

There is expected to be a strong market for Hurns' services and his former teammate Allen Robinson made an early pitch to join him in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.