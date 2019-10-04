Jalen Ramsey ruled out to play Sunday against Panthers

Jalen Ramsey talks to reporters in September about reports that he wants to be traded out of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss his second game on Sunday because of a back injury.

Ramsey missed last week's game against the Broncs and will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers after playing in 51 straight games to start his career.

Ramsey sat out his seventh consecutive practice Friday, with the team listing him with a back injury.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey has worked hard to be available but will need to see a back specialist.

The back injury came after Ramsey requested to be traded on Sept. 15.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he has no plan to trade Ramsey.

Ramsey said on a weekly podcast starring NFL players that his back has been "extremely tight."

"It's something I've had had to deal with over the course of my NFL career," Ramsey told the Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast this week. "At times, I've played through extreme pain or not practiced for weeks and tried to go out there and play. It's something I've dealt with, so wasn't able to go out there and put the product on the field that would have been beneficial for me or my teammates."

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback declined to talk to reporters in the locker room Thursday.

Second-year pro Tre Herndon will replace Ramsey in the starting lineup against the Panthers. Denver picked on Herndon last week.

