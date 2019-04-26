Jaguars trade up to draft Jawaan Taylor in second round

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was the Jaguars' second round pick in the NFL draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After going defense in the first round, the Jaguars turned their attention to the offensive side of the ball on Friday night and landed a player that they never thought would be there.

Jacksonville traded up to select Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft, giving the team a blockbuster first two picks.

For the Jaguars, it couldn’t have been a better scenario.

Pegged as a potential top 10 draft pick in numerous mock drafts, Taylor (6-5, 328 pounds) slipped out of the first round entirely.

Originally picking 38th, Jacksonville traded up with Oakland to ensure it could get Taylor. The Jaguars dealt their No. 38 and 109 picks for the Raiders’ 35th, 140th and 235th.

The Jaguars drew widespread positive reviews for their first-round pick, edge rusher Josh Allen out of Kentucky. Allen, who played in a 3-4 defense in college (three defensive linemen/four linebackers) is expected to play defensive end in Jacksonville’s 4-3 base defense.



