Jaguars sign 2 draft picks, including QB Gardner Minshew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have signed two of their draft picks before the start of rookie minicamp.

Jacksonville announced that it had signed sixth-round quarterback pick Gardner Minshew and seventh-round defensive tackler Dontavius Russell.

Minshew (6-2, 220 pounds) could be in line for a greater role than previously thought after the early Thursday release of backup quarterback Cody Kessler. Minshew, who played at Washington State last year, passed for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns and was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. He finished fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

“I think all of the past experiences have prepared me for this moment and this opportunity and I’m just looking forward to it,” Minshew said.

Russell (6-3, 320) logged 52 career games with Auburn and started 49. He had 154 tackles.



