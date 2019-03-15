Jaguars sign TE Geoff Swaim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have taken one step to address their hole at tight end, signing Geoff Swaim on Friday.

Swaim (6-4, 260), who spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has 35 catches for 336 yards and one touchdown. He started nine games last season, which was the best statistically of his career (26 catches, 242 yards, TD), before breaking his wrist in a Nov. 18 game against the Falcons.

The Jaguars had just two tight ends on their roster before Friday, Pharoah McKever and Ben Koyack.

The Jaguars re-signed guard A.J. Cann and added free agent quarterback Nick Foles during the free agency period so far.

“I’m really excited to come here to Jacksonville and have the opportunity to compete, play for this organization and really see what I can make of myself,” Swaim said in a release by the team.

“Evaluating my options in free agency, being able to play with Nick Foles and the kind of style that he plays was big for me in making my decision. Anytime you have the opportunity to compete, and you have that challenge in front of you, it makes you excited. I’m just ready to meet the guys, meet my coaches and get to work.”

