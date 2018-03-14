Jaguars to sign cornerback D.J. Hayden to free agent deal, according to report

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the free agent signing period approaches, the Jaguars will add cornerback D.J. Hayden, according to reports.

SiriusXM's Adam Caplan reported that the deal was a three-year, $19 million deal with a $9.5 million signing bonus.

Hayden was drafted by the Raiders in the first round in 2013 and played four years in Oakland before playing last season in Detroit.



The University of Houston product figures to replace Aaron Colvin at nickle cornerback for the Jaguars. Colvin is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $34 million, including $18 million guaranteed. Hayden has three interceptions in his career, but none since 2015.

The free agency period officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Jaguars are expected to make official the signings of guard Andrew Norwell and wide receiver Donte Moncrief in addition to Hayden.

With the retirement of Paul Posluszny Tuesday, the Jaguars could still be in the market for a linebacker. Tight end is another position the team could look to add, although with the three free agents additions and the re-signing of wide receiver Marqise Lee, salary cap limitations will begin to be a factor in the team's decision making.

