Jaguars: Training camp turns into a hot one on Day 6

George Varkanis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the most part, Jaguars training camp 2019 has been conducted in less than punishing conditions.

Morning practices, below average seasonal temperatures, and fewer days in pads have led to a camp with virtually no grumbling from the players, a far cry from Doug Marrone‘s first camp before the 2017 season. Wednesday, however, felt more like a training camp practice of old.

The Jaguars worked on a number of situational drills including the two-minute drill, red zone, and four-minute drill in full pads during a hit day with barely a whisper of breeze.

It was an interesting twist in practice when Nick Foles and the starting tight ends and receivers worked a four-minute drill with all backup offensive lineman and running backs. Marrone previously said that he would interchange players in certain situations just to get a look at them.

The defense appeared to be ahead of the offense, especially in key situations. Josh Allen flashed once again. The rookie first-round pick has gotten plenty of work at defensive end with the starters during Yannick Ngakoue’s holdout.

Thursday is scheduled to be the final day open to the public at training camp. After that, the only chance to watch the Jaguars on the field will be during the preseason games.

The team will travel to Baltimore Sunday night to prepare for two days of combined practices with the Ravens before the two teams meet in the preseason opener on Aug. 8.



