Jaguars tried to fix QB spot last year with RG3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How close was RG3 to coming to the 904?

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III said on a Baltimore podcast on Wednesday that the Jaguars attempted to trade for him not once, but twice in 2018.

According to Griffin, Jacksonville wanted to deal for him at the end of the preseason and inquired again at the trading deadline, but wound up sticking by both Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler as the quarterbacks. The two led the Jaguars to a 5-11 finish.

Jacksonville went on to sign Nick Foles in free agency and release Bortles, who signed with the Rams. The fact that the Jaguars pursued Griffin that much reinforced just how desperate they were to fix the position.

"We knew that was an opportunity and there'd be a chance if things didn't work out with Nick Foles," Griffin told the Ravens' podcast. "We just wanted to wait and see what would happen."

Would the Jaguars have been better off with Griffin, a player who hasn't played at a high level since 2012 and hasn't started a game since 2016?

They probably wouldn’t have been much worse than with Bortles and Kessler, although a decimated offensive line and inept running game wouldn’t have helped Griffin, who served as Lamar Jackson’s backup last season.

A Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor and the No. 2 overall selection by the Redskins in 2012, Griffin has struggled with an assortment of injuries since a stellar rookie season. He was out of football in 2017 after being released by the Browns, but signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in 2018.

That speaks volumes about how dire the Jaguars quarterback situation had become under Bortles and Kessler.

Jacksonville wound up making a handful of trades, sending defensive end Dante Fowler to the Rams for two draft picks (2019 third-rounder, 2020 fifth-rounder) and trading for running back Carlos Hyde, sending a fifth-round selection to the Browns. But quarterback wasn't a spot that they addressed until signing Foles.

