Jaguars wrap up joint practice with the Ravens

BALTIMORE, Maryland - The Jaguars finished their joint practices with the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon.

The second practice was much more spirited. There was a lot of chirping going on and multiple occasions that players had to be separated during team drills. Coach Doug Marrone said that he's seen positive things during joint practices, but it's more of a time for improvement than anything else.

"This is like practice, so I’m looking more for individuals getting better rather than the overall going out there. I think the offense is coming along, we’re working on some things," he said. "I think there’s obviously some mistakes out there from our end in all three phases, which you want to get corrected."

Day 2 was not as good for the Jaguars as the defense struggled at times, leaving defensive coordinator Todd Wash upset. The offense did not perform well either.

Notes

• The Ravens wide receivers be the Jaguars DBs easily in 1 on 1’s.

• Nick Foles had an up-and-down day, throwing a pair of picks.

• Marrone said that the Jaguars didn't know if Foles, the franchise's most expensive free-agent signing, would play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens.

• Myles Jack made some noticeable plays that got him some praise from Wash.

• Receivers coach Keenan McCardell said that he was pleased with how the wide receivers performed against a talented Ravens secondary.

• Linebacker James Onwualu's knee injury in a non-contact situation on Monday is worse than thought. Onwualu was in contention for a spot on the 53-man roster before the injury.

“James suffered a significant injury, so I’m not going to get into the details of the [knee] injury, but we won’t be expecting him back, unfortunately. It was a tough situation," Marrone said.

