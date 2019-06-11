Jalen Ramsey: Even without new contract, 'tremendously blessed'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey arrived at Jaguars minicamp, which was already big news.

The other: Ramsey said that he won’t be getting a new contract in 2019.

Before panic sets in, though, Ramsey, sounding polished and upbeat on his first day of mandatory minicamp, said he’s looking at the big picture.

He’s happy to be around the team and hopes to once again represent the Jaguars, Duval County and Jacksonville fans the best way that he knows how to.

“At the end of the day it’s not the end of the world, I’m tremendously blessed,” he said.

While the no new contract talk viewed as a negative — especially with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue holding out for a new deal — it’s not quite the doom and gloom as it sounds.

Ramsey, a Pro Bowl cornerback and already one of the league’s best players, knows the money will come. And when it does, it will be a significant amount.

To those thinking Ramsey is on a Ngakoue-type path of holding out for a better deal, that’s unlikely.

While he’s a bargain this season at $3,634,227, according to Spotrac, the Jaguars have already picked up his fifth-year option at $13.7 million. Ngakoue, a third-round draft pick, is set to earn just $2,025,000 this season, and has no fifth-year option that would hand him a major pay raise.

Ramsey’s arrival at mandatory minicamp leaves just two big players missing. Ngakoue said on Monday that he wasn’t planning to attend as he holds out for a new contract to replace a rookie deal that he has outplayed. And linebacker Telvin Smith, who announced last month that he planned to skip the season to work on issues outside of football.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.