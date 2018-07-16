Jimbo Fisher addresses departure from Florida St. at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA - Jimbo Fisher wasted no time letting everybody at SEC Media Days know where he's laying his hat at night: in the state of Texas. The first word out of his mouth at Monday's media conference was, "Howdy!"

Fisher, who left Florida State in December for the head coaching job at Texas A&M has often not spoken publicly about the messy divorce since he arrived to take over the Aggies program. But now, in his first SEC Media Days since becoming a head coach in the conference, Fisher answered questions about the move.

"Florida State is a tremendous place. I have unbelievable memories. Like I said, I grew up loving them, around the Bowden family. Coach Bowden had taken me in a long time ago. I played for Terry and Jeff and all that," Fisher said. "I have unbelievable memories of Florida. I have a great respect for them. I think they'll have a tremendous year this year. The program is in a great situation. I think they'll do very well."

Fisher quit his position at Florida State before the season finale against Louisiana-Monroe after agreeing to a 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M. It was a bitter end to a campaign that began with the Seminoles ranked third in the nation and ended with a 7-6 record.

"My time there, hopefully -- when you leave, is there ever a good way to leave? You try to do it the best you can and wish you could finish out the season," Fisher said. "I had no intentions of ever leaving there. It was very emotional. Very tight to those players and to the people in the community. Everyone there was wonderful to me, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for what they do and wish them nothing but the best in the future. It's a tremendous place. It really is."

Fisher also discussed a former Florida State player, Trey Marshall. The Lake City-Columbia High School alum is trying to make the Denver Broncos as a rookie this year.

"He loves football," Fisher said. "Let me tell you this. He doesn't like contact, he loves it. He seeks it out. He's a guy that is truly committed to football. He plays it. That's the Lake City way. Those kids in Lake City grow up that way. They are hard, tough. Football means a lot. Physical. Trey was a guy who would do everything in his power to be successful, gives every ounce of effort, toughness, the things we try to embody there in our program."

