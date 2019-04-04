Josh Hoekstra leaving Clay football job for Bolles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clay football coach Josh Hoekstra is leaving a Blue Devils program that he kept among the best in the area for a position at Bolles.

There, he'll rejoin new Bulldogs coach Matt Toblin, whom Hoekstra worked with for two seasons at Clay. Toblin was hired last month as Bolles' head coach to replace Wayne Belger, who retired after two seasons.

Clay will be the 12th school in the News4Jax coverage area to be looking for a head football coach entering the 2019 season. High school spring practice begins April 22.

“I’ve loved it here at Clay, such a memorable and fun experience and that's because of the people in the Green Cove Springs community and Clay High family," he said. “An opportunity like this doesn’t come around often. The chance to go and try to build something, build on what Coach [Corky] Rogers and that coaching staff has done … nobody rises to low expectations.”

Hoekstra spent eight seasons leading Clay, going 65-35 after taking over for Toblin following the 2010 season. He helped the Blue Devils to a sterling stretch of football, not only keeping the Blue Devils among the top performers in Clay County, but on the First Coast, too.

Hoekstra led Clay to six state playoff appearances, the Class 5A state runner-up spot in 2013, as well as state semifinal berths in 2015-16. Hoekstra had four seasons of 10 or more victories and was a part of the highest-scoring game in state playoff history, a 74-73 win over Bishop Kenny in 2013.

Hoekstra spent a spring coaching with Kevin Sullivan at Jackson in 2002 before leaving for Englewood, where he'd coach under Thomas Laubach until 2006. He was an assistant at St. Augustine in 2007-08 before Toblin hired him at Clay in 2009.

“I can’t say enough things about Clay High, the milestones we’ve shared with the community and program here, it’s always been about us, this family here,” Hoekstra said. "This is just a tremendous opportunity for myself and my family. The opportunity to go work with Matt Toblin again is really exciting. I'm ready to get to work."

