Welcome to Joshsonville: Jaguars' pick of Allen adds excitement, ferocity to pass rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fans overwhelmingly approved. Most media outlets say that the Jaguars got a steal.

And, most importantly, Josh Allen’s son, Wesley, sitting in his dad’s lap at Friday’s press conference, approved.

“Why you always talk when I talk?,” Allen joked to Wesley, who was front and center at first-round draft pick’s introductory event. “That’s messed up.”

Wesley was as much a part of Allen’s introduction to Jacksonville as Allen was. The 1-year-old hit the microphone, wiggled around, goo-gooed and gah-gahd and seemed to enjoy his time in front of the cameras.

Fans are certainly ready to see what Allen does on the field.

That was the takeaway after Jacksonville drafted Allen in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL draft.

The pass rusher from Kentucky who played outside linebacker was a consensus top five draft choice in most every mock draft out there. When he fell to the Jaguars at the No. 7 spot, Jacksonville pounced and added Allen to a stout defensive line.

Allen (6-5, 262 pounds) will likely be asked to line up on the defensive line in the Jaguars’ base 4-3 defense (four defensive linemen, three linebackers). He’ll join a unit that includes ends Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, as well as interior players Taven Bryan and Marcell Dareus.

Allen’s goal — get into the backfield and blow the play up.

At Kentucky, Allen had 17 sacks last season, an SEC record since the NCAA began keeping sack totals in 2000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.