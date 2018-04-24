JU baseball breaks into Top 25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University's baseball team is ranked No. 25 in the weekly Baseball America poll. It's the first time they've been ranked since 1997.

The Dolphins had their biggest win of the year last week in Gainesville beating No. 1 Florida 8-4.

JU (28-13) has won its last six games and are currently tied for second place in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

JU swept St. Louis last weekend and head back into conference play hosting NJIT this weekend.

A short recap of today: HARD WORK PAYS OFF! #JUPhinsUp 🐬⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QZG9yMxD3S — JU Baseball (@JUBaseball) April 24, 2018

