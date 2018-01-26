JU basketball winning ugly, but winning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It hasn't always been pretty, but Jacksonville University Tony Jasick isn't complaining about the success his Dolphins are enjoying in ASUN Conference play.

JU (11-12, 5-1 ASUN) travels to Florida Gulf Coast Saturday in a game that will find the winner atop the conference standings. Gulf Coast is unbeaten in conference play at 6-0. While the Dolphins are off to the best start in conference play since 2010-11, they have been winning using a rugged style of play.

"We're ugly. We're grimy," Jasick said following JU's win over Stetson on Wednesday. "We have to get the ball to the rim. We have to take advantage of opportunities from the t3-point line. We have to be a rugged, tough defensive team."

The team has been led by committee this season. Four players average double-figures in conference play. Junior transfer Jace Hogan and freshman J.D. Notae average over 16 points per game this season, while Devin Harris is pulling down 8.5 rebounds per game in conference play.

"When we get some stops and get the ball around the rim, we have a chance to win some games," Jasick said. "We've got a group of guys who are playing OK. I still believe we have a long ways to go to reach our potential, which is exciting."

To beat Gulf Coast on Saturday, the Dolphins will have to beat the team that has earned the title of "team to beat" in the ASUN this year. It would be a huge victory for Jasick in his fourth season as the Dolphins head coach.

"It's a big game," Jasick said. "We'll find out on Saturday. Their team is going to be prepared to play. Our team is going to be prepared to play and we'll see what happens.

